The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an interview with District Attorney Spencer Merriweather who has served as Mecklenburg County's chief prosecutor since 2017. On the podcast, Merriweather shared about his upbringing in Alabama where as a young boy he witnessed an impactful trial in which his mother served on the jury. Later in the episode, he explained that one of the most important aspects of serving as the district attorney is ensuring that each victim's voice is heard in court.

"I don't have all the answers to the ills of the justice system but I do think it is important that people are met with a sense of empathy," said Merriweather on the podcast. "It's important that people know that someone in their government is fighting for them."

During his tenure as D.A., Merriweather has prioritized the prosecution of dangerous offenses by establishing and later expanding the Violent Crimes Team. In addition, he created a trauma-informed unit known as the Special Victims Team that works to seek justice for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Merriweather was sworn into office in 2017 and was subsequently elected in 2018.