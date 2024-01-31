Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,753 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with District Attorney Spencer Merriweather 

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an interview with District Attorney Spencer Merriweather who has served as Mecklenburg County's chief prosecutor since 2017. On the podcast, Merriweather shared about his upbringing in Alabama where as a young boy he witnessed an impactful trial in which his mother served on the jury. Later in the episode, he explained that one of the most important aspects of serving as the district attorney is ensuring that each victim's voice is heard in court.

"I don't have all the answers to the ills of the justice system but I do think it is important that people are met with a sense of empathy," said Merriweather on the podcast. "It's important that people know that someone in their government is fighting for them." 

During his tenure as D.A., Merriweather has prioritized the prosecution of dangerous offenses by establishing and later expanding the Violent Crimes Team. In addition, he created a trauma-informed unit known as the Special Victims Team that works to seek justice for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking. 

Merriweather was sworn into office in 2017 and was subsequently elected in 2018.

You just read:

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with District Attorney Spencer Merriweather 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more