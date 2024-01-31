Renewed strategic partnership between Sweden and France

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and President Emmanuel Macron have signed a renewed strategic innovation partnership declaration between Sweden and France. It includes new areas such as nuclear energy, forestry and security.

Mr Macron is currently paying a two-day State Visit to Sweden hosted by His Majesty The King.

On Tuesday, Mr Kristersson and Mr Macron held talks in Rosenbad. In connection with this, they signed a new strategic innovation partnership declaration between their countries.

“France and Sweden have strong and historical ties that bind us together. Now, we have every opportunity to deepen our cooperation to also strengthen Europe,” says Mr Kristersson.

The renewed partnership means that French-Swedish cooperation will deepen in a number of areas. The aim is to promote competitiveness and innovation and contribute to creating sustainable, digital and resilient societies. Moreover, the partnership will be broadened to include three new areas: forestry, nuclear energy and security.

“Innovation is key for both of us and for our countries’ business sectors. It is therefore both natural and gratifying that we are deepening our partnership in forestry, nuclear energy and security,” says Mr Kristersson.

Both countries signed the first Declaration between France and Sweden on a renewed Strategic Innovation Partnership for Sustainable, Digital and Resilient Societies in 2017. It was renewed in 2019.

Swedish-French relations have deepened in recent years. France is the largest recipient of Swedish investments in Europe. About 600 Swedish businesses are currently established in France and together, they employ some 100 000 people. Approximately 460 French businesses are established in Sweden.