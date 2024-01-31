UM FBA alumni gather to discuss faculty achievements

MACAU, January 31 - The Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) of the University of Macau (UM) held the first alumni gala dinner. The event aimed to strengthen the ties between the university and its alumni, promote alumni’s sense of belonging to their alma mater, and provide a platform for alumni to engage in exchanges and give back to the university. The event attracted the participation of many alumni who hold important positions in different sectors and fields.

In his speech, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, said that as an important event for FBA, the gala dinner brought together many outstanding alumni and faculty members to look back on the development of the faculty over the past three decades. He also praised the alumni for their achievements and contributions in their respective fields, which have played a crucial role in the development of the faculty.

Yu Jun, dean of FBA, delivered a speech titled ‘The Past, Present, and Future of the FBA’ and reviewed the faculty’s milestones in recent years, including the achievement of becoming one of only 1 per cent of business schools worldwide that hold three international accreditations, and the launch of the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programmes. In addition, he shared with the alumni the faculty’s future direction and strategies, including its vision, mission, and development plan that align with societal expectations and the university’s overall development. He also encouraged the alumni to establish closer ties with FBA and jointly promote the future development of the faculty, so as to nurture more outstanding talent and make greater contributions to the prosperity of Macao.

The dinner was supported by the Alumni and Development Office of UM and sponsored by several FBA alumni, including Jay Chun, Zhu Kunliang, Chen Riling, and Leng Weian, alumni of the DBA programme; Acen Jiang and Jorge Valente, alumni of the Master of Business Administration programme; and Danny Chau, alumnus of the marketing programme.

Guests attending the dinner also included Benjamin Chan, chairman of the Monetary Authority of Macao; Derby Lau, director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Fanny Vong, president of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies; Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman and executive director of Sands China Limited; Akiko Takahashi, executive vice president and chief of staff to chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited; Buddy Lam, executive vice president of Public Relations of Corporate Office at Galaxy Entertainment Group; Wendy Yu, executive vice president of Human Resources at MGM Macau; Celia Lao, general manager of AirAsia Digital (Greater China); Teren Cheong, general manager of Corporate Banking at Banco Nacional Ultramarino; Louis Cheong, certified public accountant at Cheong Sio Tong Certified Public Accountants; Rico Lam, registrar of UM; Cindy Lam, director of UM’s Alumni and Development Office at UM; Raymond Loi, associate dean of FBA at UM; and Davis Fong, director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming at UM.