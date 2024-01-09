Wind Turbine Components Market Size, Business Opportunity, Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐑𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞, 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐱, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐍𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞, 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞), 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐎𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global wind turbine components market size reached US$ 127.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 225.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬:

Increasing awareness of environmental issues and the urgent need to address climate change are impelling the growth of the market. Wind energy is a clean, renewable source that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels. Corporations and governments are setting ambitious sustainability goals, including achieving net-zero emissions, which leads to the adoption of renewable energy sources like wind power. This shift is not only a response to regulatory pressures but also a reflection of growing public and shareholder demand for environmentally responsible practices. The integration of wind energy into national and international energy strategies represents a commitment to sustainable development. This trend is supported by societal shifts towards sustainable lifestyles and consumption patterns, further fueling the demand for clean energy solutions like wind turbines.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Governments worldwide are providing subsidies, tax incentives, and favorable regulatory frameworks to encourage the adoption of renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Policy frameworks like feed-in tariffs, renewable portfolio standards, and direct investment in infrastructure development are contributing to the market growth. These policies not only incentivize wind energy projects but also attract investments from private sectors. The commitment of various countries to reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change targets further drives the adoption of wind energy.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The wind turbine industry is continuously benefiting from technological innovations. These advancements range from enhanced blade design, improved materials for increased durability and efficiency, to sophisticated control systems that optimize energy capture and reduce maintenance needs. Modern turbines are more efficient and capable of generating more power even in low wind conditions, thereby increasing their viability in various geographic locations. This technological evolution also includes the development of offshore wind turbines, which can harness stronger and more consistent winds. Furthermore, advancements in grid integration technologies and energy storage solutions are making wind energy more reliable and consistent, addressing the intermittent nature of wind and increasing its appeal as a sustainable energy source.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Enercon GmbH

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Northern Power Systems Corp. (Distributed Energy Systems Corp.)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens AG)

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

United Power Inc. (United Power Technology)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Rotator Blade

Gearbox

Generator

Nacelle

Tower

Others

Rotator blade represents the largest segment as it is effective and durable.

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Grid Connected

Standalone

Standalone exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its widespread installation in remote locations, individual homes, farms, and small communities.

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Onshore

Offshore

Onshore accounts for the majority of the market share as they are crucial to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the wind turbine components market is attributed to substantial investment in research and development (R&D), leading to advanced technological developments in this field.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for energy is supporting the market growth. Wind energy, being a renewable and abundant source, is positioned well to meet this increasing energy demand, especially in regions where wind conditions are favorable. The decentralization of energy generation, with a focus on renewable sources like wind, is also a response to the need for energy security and independence, reducing reliance on imported fossil fuel. Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development (R&D) is strengthening the market growth. These investments lead to improvements in turbine efficiency, durability, and adaptability to various environmental conditions.

