Una Terra & University of St. Gallen's IRI partner to deliver industry-leading Responsible Leadership Training Program

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager, dedicated to scaling circular economy solutions for biodiversity loss and climate change, and the Institute of Responsible Innovation at the University of St.Gallen (IRI-HSG) have joined forces to develop impact-focused educational content. IRI-HSG is a multi-disciplinary research institute dedicated to responsible innovation, social entrepreneurship, and grand challenges. Working together with the directors of IRI-HSG Prof. Dr. Vivianna Fang He and Prof. Dr. Charlotta Sirén, Una Terra aims to facilitate the delivery of an industry-leading Responsible Leadership program, fostering tangible behavioral changes and business results.

The collaborative effort between Una Terra and IRI-HSG is set to create a holistic training designed to shape responsible leaders with the necessary skills for tackling urgent environmental challenges. The program will seamlessly integrate theory with practical applications, providing participants with hands-on experience applicable in real-world scenarios by combining the academic rigor and research capabilities of IRI-HSG with the practical impact experience and expert network of Una Terra. The new program, will be open not only to the scale-ups in the portfolio of Una Terra, but also to other ventures that are looking for a program that is both rigorous and pragmatic, providing the tools necessary to implement a comprehensive sustainability value creation program and embed it into their organization.

"The partnership between Una Terra and IRI-HSG marks a significant step towards our shared goal of nurturing responsible leadership," said Luca Zerbini Founding Partner and CEO of Una Terra. "Through this collaboration, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change in the face of biodiversity loss and climate change. This is expected to significantly increase engagement and loyalty of executives and employees catalyzed by a clear company purpose and clear execution plan ."

Furthermore, IRI-HSG and Una Terra plan to deepen their collaboration in the research domain. They aim at co-developing business cases and develop white papers based on some of the companies involved in the program, creating insights that will benefit a larger audience.

Una Terra and IRI-HSG presented the program to the HSG Alumni during the World Economic Forum in Davos, with very enthusiastic response. The impact-focused educational content will start on HSG’s St. Gallen campus, but it will be extended to the other campuses (e.g., Singapore) in the future. The implementation progress and climate impact generated by the program will be reviewed and assessed on a yearly basis to keep improving and integrating new content, as the space continues to evolve from a research, regulatory and business perspective.

"We are excited to collaborate with Una Terra in developing a transformative educational program," stated Prof. Dr. Vivianna Fang He, Director of IRI-HSG. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering responsible leadership and addressing societal challenges at a global scale.”

The Una Terra and IRI-HSG partnership signifies a significant milestone in advancing responsible leadership education and underscores both organizations' dedication to driving positive environmental and social impact. Together, we can build a more sustainable world for generations to come.

About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital in the circular economy transition but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a SFDR Art. 9 compliant Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is B-Corp certified. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

About Institute of Responsible Innovation, University of St.Gallen (IRI-HSG):

The Institute of Responsible Innovation at the University of St.Gallen is a multidisciplinary platform dedicated to responsible innovation, social entrepreneurship, and grand challenges. Researchers at IRI-HSG contribute to solving responsibly wicked problems related to innovation and entrepreneurship for a better future for humanity. They do this by engaging in research, teaching, and practice that are responsible not only for different stakeholder groups today, but also for the future generations to come.