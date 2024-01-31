Sky-High Collaboration: San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Partners with TOOTRiS for Child Care Benefits

TOOTRiS & San Diego Country Regional Airport Authority Join Forces Airport Authority to help working parents find and enroll in Child Care programs

Flexible Schedules, Non-Standard Options – A Tailored Solution for Working Parents in Aviation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care Benefits platform, is proud to announce an industry-leading partnership with the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. This collaboration marks a significant step in supporting working parents, reinforcing the Airport Authority's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment.

"Our partnership with TOOTRiS reflects our dedication to the wellness of our employees, acknowledging that access to child care is integral to building trust and a sense of family within our workforce," said Kimberly Becker, President/CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

Benefits that Soar: Tailored to Meet Unique Industry Demands

At the heart of the Airport Authority’s partnership with TOOTRiS is a dedication to cultivating a workplace where diversity thrives. The collaboration will provide Authority employees with access to TOOTRiS' cutting-edge Child Care platform with over 200,000 providers for infants, toddlers, and school-aged kids. The benefits are tailored to meet the unique demands of the airport industry. From flexible scheduling to options for non-standard hours, the program is designed to alleviate the burden on employees, enabling them to stay focused on providing great service with peace of mind.

Benefits of the Airport Authority and TOOTRiS Partnership:

• Retaining and Attracting Top Talent: In a competitive job market, offering Child Care Benefits sets the Airport Authority apart as an employer of choice, enhancing their ability to retain and attract top-tier talent.

• Non-Standard Hour Options: With night and weekend shifts standard in the industry, TOOTRiS provides Airport Authority employees high-quality care options to fit their schedules, needs, and budget.

• Boosting Employee Productivity: With reduced stress related to Child Care concerns, employees can focus more on their work, leading to increased productivity, job satisfaction, and happier customers.

• Gender Equality: This partnership helps remove Child Care as a barrier to equitable advancement, allowing working parents to excel in their careers.

Redefining Workforce Support

“TOOTRiS is excited to collaborate with the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority to help their employees soar,” states Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “Together, we are redefining the standards for employee benefits in the aviation industry, recognizing the importance of providing comprehensive Child Care solutions for the modern workforce."

About the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

Owned and operated by San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDCRAA), San Diego International Airport (SAN) is one of the busiest single-runway commercial service airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California. SAN contributes nearly $12 billion in economic activity for the region by connecting the world to San Diego and San Diego to the world. In November 2021, the Airport Authority began construction on the New T1 which includes the replacement of the current Terminal 1, improvements to the airfield, improved transportation connectivity to the airport, and a new administration building. The New T1’s total budget is $3.8 billion and is estimated to create between 15,000 to 20,000 construction-related jobs. For more information about the New T1 please visit newt1.com. For more information about SAN please visit san.org.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through our platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents to secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.