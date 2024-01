Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 9:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322

9:30 AM

Full Committee Hearing

Senate NM GRO Adoption

Health Briefing

1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR

Full Committee Hearing

SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)

SB 76 SCHOOL LOCAL SHARE ADJUSTMENT WAIVER (STEWART)

CS/SB 87 LAW ENFORCEMENT RETIREMENT CHANGES (BRANDT)

SB 126 PUBLIC OFFICER REIMBURSEMENT RATES (SOULES)

CS/SB 70 SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES (CERVANTES)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 169 LAND & WATER CONSERVATION FUND CHANGES (STEWART/NEVILLE)

SB 213 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY REPORTING (DIAMOND BRANTLEY)

SB 215 GEOLOGIC CARBON DIOXIDE SEQUESTRATION ACT (SHARER/JARAMILLO)

SB 228 USE OF ENVIRONMENT FEES & FUNDING (PADILLA/STEWART)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 137 SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING (STEWART/SOULES)

SB 159 HIGHER EDUCATION TRUST FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 209 LAS CRUCES SCHOOL SERVICES (SOULES)

SB 211 SCIENCE EDUCATION PROMOTION FUND (PADILLA)

SB 227 ENTREPRENEUR-IN-DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (HICKEY)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311

SB 176 ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (MAESTAS/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 145 PUBLIC BODIES & FEDERAL IMMIGRATION VIOLATION

(DUHIGG/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 203 BRAIN INJURY PROGRAM FUNDING LIMITS (TALLMAN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 210 HEALTH CARE FUND PURPOSE FUNDING (PADILLA)

SB 14 HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY (STEFANICS/STEWART)

SB 127 PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGIST ACT CHANGES (SOULES)

SB 135 STEP THERAPY GUIDELINES (STEFANICS/BRANDT)

SB 188 REGIONAL COUNCIL GRANT MATCH (GONZALES)

SB 195 FELONY ENTERING RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS (MUÑOZ/PADILLA)

Join Zoom Meeting:

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647

Zoom Call: 1 (719) 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321

SB 167 PURCHASE NE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY (WOODS/CHATFIELD)

SB 37 MEAT INSPECTION ACT (STEFANICS/MUÑOZ)

SB 61/a PROCUREMENT CONTRACTS LIMIT INCREASE (GALLEGOS/CAMPOS)

SB 69/a 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO A.)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362,

Zoom Call: 1 (253) 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

CASADOS, TERESA ANNETTE ORTIZ appointment

Children, Youth & Families Department (PADILLA)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128