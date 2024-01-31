UPDATE ON JAN. 30 AMBER ALERT: Bryson Duong found safe, suspect in custody

January 30, 2024

On January 30, 2024, the Jefferson Police Department requested assistance with a kidnapping case. Brandon Duong, age 34, took his seven-year-old biological son, Bryson Duong, from Greene Elementary School in Jefferson, Iowa. A court order restricting Brandon Duong from having custody had been issued in December 2023.

An Amber Alert was issued for Bryson Duong at 3:28 p.m.

At approximately 4:53 p.m., law enforcement located Brandon’s vehicle in the area northeast of Remsen, Iowa, in Plymouth County. Duong led officers on a high-speed chase and eventually crashed his vehicle. Duong left the vehicle on foot, carrying Bryson, and in possession of a rifle. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area, negotiated with Brandon, and eventually placed him under arrest. Bryson is in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Brandon has been charged with one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree and will be transferred to the Greene County Jail. The Jefferson Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will continue their investigation to further understand the circumstances that necessitated the issuance of the Amber Alert.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.