New Life Recovery Opens in Loveland, Colorado, Offering Faith-Based Drug and Alcohol Treatment at No Cost

New Life Recovery logo If you are at the "end of your rope"... There is an answer...there IS Hope It is time to step into your New Life

Free, Faith based treatment as an alternative to high priced 30 day programs that leave God out of the equation.

I have personally witnessed hundreds of lives miraculously changed by the Power of the Holy Spirit. If you are truly tired, even suicidal because you've tried "everything", call me: 720-318-5504” — Victor Stewart

LOVELAND, COLORADO, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Life Recovery, a faith-based drug and alcohol treatment center, is set to open its doors in Loveland on March 1st, 2024. The center will provide free, long-term residential treatment programs for men and women, as well as "12 Step with a Twist" meetings every Friday night at 6:30 pm. This new facility aims to help individuals struggling with addiction find hope, healing, and a new life through faith in Jesus Christ.

The "12 Step with a Twist" meetings, which will be held at the New Life Recovery center, 201 S Lincoln Ave, will offer a unique approach to the traditional AA/NA meetings in Loveland, CO. These meetings will incorporate faith-based principles and teachings, providing a deeper spiritual aspect to the recovery process. The meetings will be open to anyone in the community who is seeking support and guidance in their journey towards sobriety.

In addition to the weekly meetings, New Life Recovery will also offer free, long-term residential treatment programs for both men and women. These programs will provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to heal and recover from their addiction. New Life Recovery believes that God made us with an empty spot inside only He can fill. It is that intimate, passionate relationship with Him that will heal any addiction forever.

"We are excited to open our doors and offer a new kind of drug rehab in Loveland, CO," says Victor Stewart, founder of New Life Recovery, who has 30+ years clean from drugs. "Our goal is to provide a place where individuals can find hope and healing through faith. We believe that true recovery is not just about overcoming addiction, but also about finding a new purpose and direction in life, through their intimate relationship with Jesus"

New Life Recovery is committed to helping individuals break free from the cycle of addiction and start a new life. The center is open to anyone in need, regardless of their financial situation. With the combination of faith-based principles and evidence-based treatment methods, New Life Recovery hopes to make a positive impact in the community and help individuals find lasting recovery. For more information, visit their website: https://cacloveland.com/recovery or attend one of their "12 Step with a Twist" meetings on Friday nights at 6:30pm: 201 S Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO.