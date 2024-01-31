Calvary Church Loveland: A Holy Spirit Filled, Evangelistic Church & Life-Changing Recovery Ministry

The original Loveland Armory landmark building Inside the sanctuary Sunday morning service time Calvary Church Loveland logo

Calvary Church Loveland is making church an exciting & vibrant experience, with powerful, Spirit filled worship & teaching/preaching.

Calvary Church is a place where the transition from just living life to living the abundant, overcoming life that Jesus promised can happen. My wife Tara & I are privileged to be a part of it all.” — Pastor Kevin Millstid

LOVELAND, COLORADO, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvary Church Loveland is making waves in the community as a Holy Spirit filled, evangelistic ministry with powerful kids and youth groups, and a life-changing recovery ministry called "New Life Recovery." This church is quickly becoming a beacon of hope and transformation for those in need in the Loveland area.

As one of the leading churches in Loveland, CO, Calvary Church is dedicated to spreading the love and message of Jesus Christ to all who enter its doors. With powerful worship, anointed preaching, and teaching of God's Word, this church is making a significant impact on the lives of its members and the community.

The kids and youth groups at Calvary Church Loveland are not your average church programs. Led by passionate and dedicated leaders, these groups are filled with fun, fellowship, and most importantly, a strong foundation in the Word of God. The youth group, in particular, has been making a significant impact in the community through various outreach events and events. These young leaders are truly living out the mission of the church to be evangelistic and reach hurting people.

In addition to its powerful kids and youth groups, Calvary Church Loveland also offers a life-changing recovery ministry called "New Life Recovery." This ministry is designed to help those struggling with addiction, trauma, and other life-controlling issues find healing and restoration through the power of Jesus Christ. With a team of trained counselors and support groups, this ministry has already helped countless individuals find freedom and new life in Christ through their weekly "12 Step with a Twist" meeting on Friday's @ 6:30 pm, and no-cost long-term residential treatment programs.

Calvary Church Loveland is not just another church in Loveland, CO. It is a Holy Spirit filled, evangelistic ministry that is making a real difference in the lives of people in the community. With its powerful worship, anointed preaching, and teaching of God's Word, as well as its impactful kids and youth groups and life-changing recovery ministry, this church is truly a place where lives are transformed. If you need a miracle, you can find it at Calvary Church Loveland.

For more information about Calvary Church Loveland and its various ministries, visit their website: https://cacloveland.com or attend one of their services on Sundays at 11:15am.