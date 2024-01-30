AMBER ALERT FOR BRYSON DUONG

January 30, 2024

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Jefferson Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 7-year-old Bryson Duong. Bryson, who wears glasses, is an Asian male, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, and black snow pants.

Bryson was last seen at 12:40 p.m. at the Greene County School when he was taken from the playground by a non-custodial parent, Brandon Duong. Brandon is an Asian male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He placed Bryson in a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma with Iowa license plate DFV202.

If you see Bryson or the vehicle, do not approach. Please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryson or Brandon is asked to call the Jefferson Police Department at 515.386.2136.