Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,007 in the last 365 days.

AMBER ALERT FOR BRYSON DUONG

January 30, 2024

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Jefferson Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 7-year-old Bryson Duong. Bryson, who wears glasses, is an Asian male, 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat, and black snow pants.

Bryson was last seen at 12:40 p.m. at the Greene County School when he was taken from the playground by a non-custodial parent, Brandon Duong. Brandon is an Asian male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He placed Bryson in a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma with Iowa license plate DFV202.

If you see Bryson or the vehicle, do not approach. Please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryson or Brandon is asked to call the Jefferson Police Department at 515.386.2136. 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

AMBER ALERT FOR BRYSON DUONG

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more