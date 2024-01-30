Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,176 in the last 365 days.

Use SLEIS to SLICE the Time Spent Reporting Air Emissions

Using the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) will simplify your 2023 air emissions inventory report and ensure it is complete and accurate.  The 2023 air emissions inventory is due for all Title V facilities and Minor Source facilities in Field Offices 3 & 4 (see map here: Environmental Field Offices).

Since January 1, 2023 minor source facilities are required to submit the minor source air emissions inventory using SLEIS or standardized online spreadsheets as approved by DNR. Title V facilities have been required to submit their air emissions inventories electronically since 2019. A FAQ document with more detailed information on required electronic submittals is available on the eAirServices site under SLEIS - "Useful Resources."

This web-based system includes several user-friendly features:

  • It’s fast: Pre-populated with the most recent equipment and emissions data for your facility – reducing your data entry time.
  • It’s easy: SLEIS has a tip tool with field-level help text and required fields are easily identifiable.
  • It’s efficient: SLEIS offers the option to import emissions data via a spreadsheet template.

Get started today: SLEIS access request forms are available at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/sleis. Sign up for training by visiting eAirServices and scrolling down to and clicking on the "Training" tab for SLEIS. To view the online training videos visit eAirServices, then scroll down and click on the "Useful Resources" tab for SLEIS and click on the "SLEIS Tutorials" link.

Zoom training sessions will be held on February 6, 8, and 14. In-person morning and afternoon training sessions will tentatively be held on February 21 in Council Bluffs.

You just read:

Use SLEIS to SLICE the Time Spent Reporting Air Emissions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more