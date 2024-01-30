Submit Release
St. Albans Field Station // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

       

CASE#: 24A2000575

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                            

STATION:   St. Albans Field Station            

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 1/23/2024 - 1/30/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pond Road in Fletcher

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny 


ACCUSED:  Unknown                                    


VICTIM: Jamie McCutcheon

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On January 30, 2024 at 1522 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a stolen piece of pottery that was affixed to the side of a residence on Pond Road in the Town of Fletcher. The item is valued at $1450.00 and was taken within the last week. Vermont State Police is looking for public assistance and with any information regarding this case is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station. 

