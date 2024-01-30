St. Albans Field Station // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 24A2000575
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 1/23/2024 - 1/30/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pond Road in Fletcher
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Jamie McCutcheon
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 30, 2024 at 1522 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reference a stolen piece of pottery that was affixed to the side of a residence on Pond Road in the Town of Fletcher. The item is valued at $1450.00 and was taken within the last week. Vermont State Police is looking for public assistance and with any information regarding this case is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station.