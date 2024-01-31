METALCON LIVE is Now METALCON Online

The name is new but the outstanding online content is still the same

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- METALCON , the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry, is proud to announce the re-branding of METALCON LIVE to METALCON Online . While the name may be new, METALCON Online provides the same solutions-oriented education, inspiring presenters, and essential tools and resources that users experienced with METALCON LIVE.METALCON Online is the metal, construction, and design industry’s source for knowledge. Users can conveniently access free business-boosting resources to implement new solutions and strategies to grow business—all online! With a host of valuable webinars to choose from, registrants can access live content or view content from the on-demand webinar library. Users can conveniently access any session and earn American Institute of Architects (AIA) credits and Certificates of Completion along the way!METALCON Online’s webinar library offers a wide range of support:Business Strategies PlaylistThese webinars feature industry experts who can provide participants with solid, sensible advice, tried-and-true techniques, and the necessary tools and strategies to ensure a business’s growth and success.Technical Know-How PlaylistFor participants looking for technical information, installation guidelines, specifications, “how-to’s,” “do’s and don’ts,” the education sessions in this playlist have it all.Sustainability & Efficiency PlaylistWith climate change, sustainability is on everyone’s mind, and metal plays a vital role. Participants can learn how to expand into metal roofing installations, capitalize on the benefits of solar, understand and monetize net zero construction, and much more.Metal Construction Industry NewsMETALCON Online helps users stay abreast of industry news, market trends, and product developments.Case Studies in Design & ArchitectureParticipants can learn directly from designers and installers as they present projects and share details about how particular design elements were chosen, the sustainability aspects, and the challenges they overcame.METALCON Online is excited to start 2024 with a new name while still providing exceptional online content for metal construction & design industry professionals looking to grow their businesses.About the Company:METALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in the building envelope. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on its dynamic exhibit hall, extensive education and training programs and one-stop access to the broadest spectrum of products, tools, solutions, and opportunities in the metal construction and design industry.