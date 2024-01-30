Re: Road closure VT Route 64 Northfield
VT Route 64 is back open for travel.
Thank you for your patience
Northfield PD
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 64 is currently closed in the area of Loop Rd in Northfield due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
