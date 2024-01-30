Submit Release
Re: Road closure VT Route 64 Northfield

VT Route 64  is back open for travel.


Thank you for your patience 


Northfield PD 

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 3:10 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closure VT Route 64 Northfield

 

Vermont Route 64 is currently closed  in the area of Loop Rd in Northfield due to a motor vehicle crash.


This incident is expected to last for  UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    


Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   


Please drive carefully.  


Northfield Police 

