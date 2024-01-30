Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,169 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks - DUI Drugs, LSA, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A3000651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                   

STATION: VSP Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:1/30/24 at 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Corinth Rd, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, LSA, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Allen Ballou                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were called to a scene of a motor vehicle crash in W Corinth Rd in Washington, VT where one of the vehicles was attempting to leave the scene. When Troopers stopped to check on the vehicle the operator was observed being evaluated by EMS on scene. The driver was subsequently identified as Allen Ballou. While speaking with Ballou, indicators of impairment were detected. Ballou was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs as well as operating with a criminally suspended license and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Ballou was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/24 @ 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks - DUI Drugs, LSA, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more