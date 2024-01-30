Berlin Barracks - DUI Drugs, LSA, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A3000651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:1/30/24 at 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Corinth Rd, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, LSA, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Allen Ballou

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were called to a scene of a motor vehicle crash in W Corinth Rd in Washington, VT where one of the vehicles was attempting to leave the scene. When Troopers stopped to check on the vehicle the operator was observed being evaluated by EMS on scene. The driver was subsequently identified as Allen Ballou. While speaking with Ballou, indicators of impairment were detected. Ballou was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs as well as operating with a criminally suspended license and transported to the State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. Ballou was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/24 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.