ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Awards 4,000th Law Enforcement Recruit Bonus

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards 4,000th Law Enforcement Recruit Bonus
Florida has now welcomed more than 340 law enforcement officers from Illinois, California and New York    

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis gave remarks at the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) Winter Conference and presented the 4,000th bonus through the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. This initiative encourages Floridians to join the profession and attracts out-of-state recruits or experienced officers to relocate to Florida. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.

Recruits have moved to Florida from every state and two U.S. Territories, including more than 340 recruits from states such as Illinois, California and New York. Each of the 4,000 law enforcement officers has received a $5,000 bonus after taxes, bringing the total amount awarded through the program to more than $27 million.

“I am proud to award the 4,000th bonus check to newly recruited officers who have chosen to bring their talents to Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As the Biden Border Crisis rages on and fentanyl continues to flow over our southern border, it is more important now than ever to support our law enforcement agencies with the funding and support they need to protect our communities.”

"Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida is the preeminent law-and-order state," said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "By reaching 4,000 new officers since the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program's inception, we not only support new officers but ensure that veteran Florida officers are supported in their heroic mission to provide safety to their local communities for years to come."

At the FSA Winter Conference, the Governor presented the 4,000th bonus check of $5,000 through the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program to Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Belthrop. Deputy Belthrop relocated to Florida from Virginia.

Florida is at a 50-year crime low, with overall crime down nearly 10 percent year-over-year. Additionally, murder is down 14 percent, burglary is down 15 percent and robbery is down 17 percent.

In addition to a $5,000 recruitment bonus, benefits of becoming a Florida law enforcement officer include financial stability, upward mobility, excellent health and retirement benefits, student loan forgiveness programs, home loan programs and more.

For more information about the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment.

