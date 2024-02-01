CORA X MAMAN COLLABORATE TO LAUNCH NEW COMFORT COOKIE TO SUPPORT PEOPLE ON THEIR PERIOD

New Maman x Cora Product Launch Features Key Ingredients that Alleviate Period Symptoms

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cora, a leading provider of clean, organic and sustainable period and body care, today introduced a new collaboration with Maman, the popular French bakery and café, to launch a new mini comfort cookie that features key ingredients to support people on their period. The purpose driven brand is best known for their organic cotton tampons, pads and liners.

As part of the collaboration, the Cora mini white chocolate raspberry rose cookies will be found at Maman’s Soho location in New York City from February 1st - February 14th, and full size versions will be available for shipping nationwide. Additionally, Cora will be taking over Maman’s restrooms across 10 New York City locations to offer consumers a more elevated and comforting experience while they’re on their period. Most importantly, the mini cookies will feature carefully chosen ingredients by Maman’s pastry chef that help address common period symptoms, such as low mood and cramping. These ingredients include raspberries that bring in antioxidants and nutrients for that extra touch of self-care in addition to chocolate for mood enhancement and magnesium to ease cramps – like a hug for your taste buds! All of these ingredients are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, iron and magnesium, helping reduce the symptoms of abdominal period pain, nausea, and bloating, among other uncomfortable symptoms during menstruation. This cookie can help provide comfort through the uncomfortable.

“After the hustle and bustle of a year coming to an end, a new year marks the moment to take a step back and focus on yourself first. Whether you are setting goals - no matter how big or small - it’s ok to give yourself a little self-love, care, and reflection,” says Molly Hayward, co-founder and chief brand officer at Cora. “Cora is a brand that encourages people to embrace new experiences, set meaningful goals, and to invest in products that enhance their well-being. This collaboration and partnership with Maman reinforces that belief.”

For more information on the new Cora x Maman cookie, please visit www.mamannyc.com.

ABOUT CORA

Cora is a leading provider of clean period, bladder, and body care products that provide comfort through the uncomfortable. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton as well as cycle support and reusable options such as cups, disc, and period underwear. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without. Cora has given over 24 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in the United States, Kenya, India, and Europe. Cora's products are available at Cora.life and at national retailers such as Target, CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons and Amazon. For more information, visit www.cora.life.

ABOUT MAMAN

maman is a french café and leading lifestyle brand with locations across north america and canada. inspired by family traditions, and the highest quality ingredients, maman offers a selection of delicious baked goods {including their famous nutty chocolate chip cookie}, coffee, fresh breakfast, and lunch options spanning from hearty salads & sandwiches to savory quiches. in addition to hosting intimate events, maman has partnered with leading brands for partnerships and activations. from baby showers and birthday parties to engagements, they're able to help celebrate customers & make new beautiful memories. In September 2021, maman founders elisa marshall & benjamin sormonte released the highly anticipated maman: the cookbook.