Florida Distributes $25 Million to Continue Protecting Jewish Day Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the distribution of $25 million to 134 Florida Jewish Day Schools to increase safety and security measures. This funding was allocated to the Department of Education during the 2023 Special Legislative Session. Since 2019, Governor DeSantis has allocated a record $43 million to safeguard Jewish Day Schools. To see the distribution amounts, click here.

“During a time of increased antisemitism around the world, Florida will continue to protect the Jewish community,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s funding will give Florida’s Jewish Day Schools the tools they need to continue to keep their students safe.”

“Because of Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership, Florida’s Jewish Day Schools will be safer than ever before,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “We will continue to stand with and support the Jewish community.”

Following the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas on innocent Israeli civilians, Governor DeSantis called a Special Legislative Session to ensure the protection of Florida’s Jewish community and to levy additional sanctions on Iran. As a result, Governor DeSantis signed legislation providing an additional $25 million to protect Jewish Day Schools and $20 million to protect Jewish institutions and houses of worship.

Governor DeSantis’ recent actions in support of Israel and Florida’s Jewish community also include:

Sending passenger planes to rescue nearly 700 Americans from Israel immediately following the Hamas attack.

Directing the Florida Highway Patrol to protect Jewish Day Schools and synagogues across the state.

Delivering two cargo planes carrying 85 pallets of donated supplies to Tel-Aviv, Israel, at the request of hospitals and other government agencies in Israel.

Directing the State University System of Florida and the Florida College System to waive certain transfer application requirements for Jewish students who have a well-founded fear of antisemitic persecution at their current postsecondary institution.

