Four Communities to Host New Integrated Youth Services

CANADA, January 30 - Released on January 30, 2024

Four organizations have been chosen to operate Saskatchewan's Integrated Youth Services (IYS) sites, which deliver supports to young people aged 12 to 25 and their caregivers.

After a competitive call for proposals, the YWCA Regina in Regina, YMCA of Regina in Moose Jaw, and PARTNERS Family Services in Humboldt have been selected by the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS), which is the group coordinating the IYS sites in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan. The Sturgeon Lake First Nation Health Center in Sturgeon Lake First Nation is the fourth organization to host a site, after previously hosting one as part of a national research project.

"I'm pleased these communities will host Integrated Youth Services sites, making it easier for our young people to get the services they're looking for all in one location," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "This is another step forward in our government's plan to better serve the needs of youth and their families with coordinated access to a variety of supports."

Work on the sites is underway, with services to begin in 2024-25.

The JHSS is implementing the provincial model for IYS, providing rapid access to youth-targeted supports, with a focus on prevention and early intervention. Services offered are typically for mental health and addictions, peer supports, physical health, education, employment and training, cultural and traditional supports, and social and community services.

"We are excited to see the interest of so many communities throughout our province in hosting an Integrated Youth Services site," Integrated Youth Services Director Pam Reimer said. "We can't wait to get to work with our first four sites to make Integrated Youth Services in Saskatchewan a reality."

IYS is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their caregivers find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

This inter-sectoral initiative includes leadership and support from the ministries of Health, Education, Social Services, Justice and Attorney General, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Advanced Education, Immigration and Career Training, Government Relations, and Parks, Culture and Sport.

Additional information on Integrated Youth Services is available at: saskiys.ca or https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/integrated-youth-services.

