State Seeking Input on Proposed HOME ARP (American Rescue Plan) Allocation Plan

Commerce is seeking stakeholder input on the use of $23 million dollars in HOME ARP funds in the non-entitlement areas of Washington state. The draft plan is available here and is open to receive input during a 15-day public comment period. The public comment period is January 25, 2024 to February 8, 2024, with a virtual public hearing scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT on February 6, 2024.

To request this document in another format, including another language or format, please contact Julie Montgomery at Julie.Montgomery@Commerce.wa.gov or by calling 360-522-3903.

To assist individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency, Washington State Department of Commerce will provide accommodations or translation when requested. Electronic comments or request for accommodations can be sent to Julie Montgomery Julie.Montgomery@Commerce.wa.gov or by calling 360-522-3903.

Comments will be accepted through February 8, 2024. A summary of all public comments received during the public comment period will be incorporated into the final documents prior to their submission to HUD. Comments can be sent to Julie Montgomery Julie.Montgomery@Commerce.wa.gov.