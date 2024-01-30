USS Arleigh Burke Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) arrived in Limassol, Cyprus for a regularly scheduled port visit 25 Jan., 2024.



“It’s been great to return to Cyprus; our crew established a fantastic relationship with the Cypriot Navy during our visit in May 2023.”,said Cmdr Tyrchra Bowman, commanding officer of USS Arleigh Burke. “We look forward to building on the relationship this time while our Sailors enjoy some well-earned liberty in this beautiful country.”



The visit to Limassol enables the opportunity to strengthen the U.S. partnership with its NATO ally Cyprus and a shared commitment to a stable and secure Europe.

Arleigh Burke began its fourth forward deployed Naval Forces-Europe patrol Nov. 6th, 2023. Throughout the second half of the patrol the ship has operated in the Mediterranean with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG).

The Bataan ARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Embarked commands include the Marines of 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.