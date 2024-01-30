Davis Wright Tremaine Appoints Two New Office Leaders for 2024

SEATTLE – Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of partners Brian Hurh and Julie Capell as Partners-in-Charge (PIC) to lead key offices within the firm.

Hurh has assumed the role of PIC in the Washington, D.C. office, succeeding Chip English. With this appointment, he becomes the first Asian-American to serve as a PIC at DWT. Hurh brings a wealth of experience to the role with a practice focused on financial services, a core strategic industry for the firm. Capell, a partner in the Employment Services group, has been appointed as PIC for both the Los Angeles and Culver City offices, succeeding Camilo Echavarria. She takes over as PIC of the Culver City office, now in its second year, demonstrating DWT's commitment to the growth and success of the firm in the region.

These appointments reflect DWT's strategic focus on key industries and regions in some of the firm's largest offices. The Washington, D.C. office plays a critical role in serving industry practices such as Financial Services, Technology + Privacy & Security, Media & Entertainment, Energy, and Food + Beverage. Similarly, the Los Angeles and Culver City offices are pivotal in supporting industries including Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Technology, and Employment.

"We are excited to have Brian and Julie step into these leadership roles," said Firmwide Managing Partner Scott MacCormack. "Their extensive experience and deep understanding of our clients' needs make them invaluable assets to our firm as we continue to grow in these regions and serve our clients with excellence."

Echavarria continues to serve as Chair of DWT's Executive Committee.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

