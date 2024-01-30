DNR sets public meetings to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.
“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
Meeting date, time and location
- Algona, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Waters Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street
- Bloomfield, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Wapello County Conservation Board Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63
- Boone, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Boone Wildlife Research Station, 1436 255th Street
- Council Bluffs, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Green Room, 2901 Bass Pro Drive
- Des Moines, Feb. 20, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway
- Maquoketa, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd Street
- Okoboji, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road
- Wapello, Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge Office, 10728 County Road X61
- Chariton, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Chariton Community Center, 502 North Main Street
- Creston, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., PAC 124 Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie Family Fitness Center, 1201 West Townline Street
- Iowa City, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy. 218 South
- Lake View, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Speaker Park Shelter House, 418 North Blossom Street
- Perry, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Forest Park Museum, Dallas County Conservation Board, 14581 K Avenue
- Toledo, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Road
- Waverly, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Waverly Civic Center/City Hall, 200 1st Street NE
- Decorah, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Franklin W. Olin Building, Room 102, Luther College, 700 College Drive, next to the Prues Library
- Onawa, Feb. 22, 5 p.m., Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Avenue
- Ventura, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Iowa DNR Wildlife Office, 15326 Balsam Avenue
Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.