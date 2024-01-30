Forsyte Guardian 365® Announces Strategic Partnership with PEPPM to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

PEPPM clients can purchase Guardian 365 with ease thanks to newly established partnership.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte Guardian 365®, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the strategic partnership with PEPPM, a renowned procurement cooperative dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions to educational institutions and public agencies.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Forsyte Guardian 365® and PEPPM, as it brings together Forsyte's expertise in cybersecurity with PEPPM's commitment to providing efficient and cost-effective technology solutions to their extensive network of educational and public sector clients.

Forsyte Guardian 365®'s comprehensive cybersecurity offerings, known for its 24x7x365 monitoring, remediating, and responding capabilities, and done-for-you security management, aligns seamlessly with PEPPM's mission to offer best-in-class technology solutions to its member organizations. The partnership offers PEPPM members state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to safeguard sensitive data and ensure a resilient digital environment that is easily attainable and affordable.

PEPPM's extensive network and deep understanding of the specific needs of educational and public sector clients make them an ideal partner for Forsyte Guardian 365®. By collaborating, the two organizations aim to streamline the procurement process for cybersecurity solutions, making it easier for educational institutions and public agencies to access and implement robust cybersecurity measures.

This partnership supports Forsyte Guardian 365®'s dedication to fostering cybersecurity resilience in education and PEPPM's commitment to delivering value-driven technology solutions. Together, they aim to empower educational institutions and public agencies with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape confidently.

Forsyte Guardian 365® Announces Strategic Partnership with PEPPM to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

