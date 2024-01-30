Sur La Table to Open First Mississippi Location at Highland Village

Sur La Table to Open at Highland Village in Jackson, Miss. Sur La Table to Open at Highland Village

We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sur La Table and their culinary expertise to Highland Village!” — Alexandra Clark, WS Development

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading kitchen and culinary retailer Sur La Table will open its first location of 2024 in Mississippi this Spring at Highland Village in Jackson. Brought together by an appreciation for food, exploring new experiences, and commitment to community, Sur La Table and Highland Village have teamed up to offer locals the resources they need to elevate their cooking, whether with tools for the home, skills gathered in Sur La Table's kitchen, or inspiration from SLT’s collections, recipes, online guides and more.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sur La Table and their culinary expertise to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “We are always looking for new ways to provide fresh experiences for our guests, and we are confident that our community will love Sur La Table’s interactive cooking classes as well as their top of the line kitchenware.”

Since debuting its first shop at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market in 1972, Sur La Table has become an experiential destination for those passionate about cooking and entertaining. The retailer specializes in sales of quality cookware and tabletop entertaining products, while offering a robust cooking-class program tailored to adults as well offerings for younger cooks (age 7+). With frequent in-store events and demonstrations at locations in more than 20 states across the nation, Sur La Table provides customers with knowledge as well as enjoyment. With their cooking-class calendar – including seats for their 2024 Kids and Teens Summer Series -- already posted on their website, you can even begin booking seats early.

“We couldn’t think of a better home to begin sharing our love for all things culinary within our first Mississippi location,” said Jordan Voloshin, Sur La Table CEO. “Bringing our culinary expertise to Highland Village, we’re able to join a rich history in Jackson within a community featuring some of the nation’s top retailers as well as a thriving network of local shops and restaurants. We are so excited to join this community and

can’t wait to collaborate with the surrounding businesses to guide the people of Jackson in their cooking journey.”

Sur La Table will be located next to Aplos in the Highland Village Courtyard. They plan to open in April of 2024.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of The City of Soul. This charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world’s best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 40,000 cooking classes a year to more than 380,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.