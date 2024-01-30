MEDIA ADVISORY: Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development to Hold Two Public Comment Sessions on Draft State Workforce Plan  

BOSTON — The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development will hold two virtual public comment sessions on the draft state workforce plan. As part of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA), the U.S. Department of Labor requires all states to submit a state plan. Massachusetts’ draft plan sets forth the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s workforce agenda, provides a framework in coordination with major public workforce system partners, represents over $400 million in partnership with several state agencies, outlines the collaboration between state and local workforce partners, and builds consensus across focus areas, strategies, and stakeholders.

The vision, goals, and strategies outlined in the draft Massachusetts State Plan center on increasing equity, leveraging pathways to close the skills gap and meet industry demands, and ensure Massachusetts’ workers, untapped talent, and rising talent are positioned for success and employers can access the talent they need to thrive. The State Plan outlines strategies on: 1) Talent Attraction and Retention, 2) Talent Development, 3) Lead by Example, and 4) Workforce System Infrastructure.

At the public comment sessions, interested stakeholders are invited to provide feedback, input, and relevant data and information. Feedback received during the public comment sessions will be reviewed before the State Plan is finalized. US DOL requires all state plans to be submitted by March 4, 2024. Public comment can also be shared online upon viewing the draft State Plan at mass.gov/workforceplan. The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development is accepting public comment from January 29, 2024, to February 12, 2024.

For inquiries, please contact Sacha Stadhard at sacha.stadhard@mass.gov.

Workforce Plan Virtual Public Session #1

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Workforce Plan Virtual Public Session #2

Date: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Click here to register for either session.

The Workforce Plan virtual public sessions will be recorded.