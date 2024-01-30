MULTI-PLATINUM MUSIC PRODUCER DRUMMA BOY DELIVERS “BEHIND THE HITS” TO LOS ANGELES DURING GRAMMY WEEK

Multi-platinum music producer Drumma Boy will showcase his debut book "Behind the Hits" inside Barnes & Noble The Grove on at 7 p.m. (PST) Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Drumma Boy has produced hit singles such as Rick Ross's "Here I Am" featuring Nelly and Avery Storm, "Money to Blow" performed by Birdman featuring Lil' Wayne and Drake and Jeezy's "Put On" featuring Kanye West.