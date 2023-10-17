Chart-topping Music Producer Christopher "Drumma Boy" Gholson's "Behind The Hits" memoir is now available

"Behind The Hits" is available online and at book retailers worldwide on Tuesday, October 17.

Drumma Boy describes life-changing moments in his trailblazing career and shares his insight into how aspiring producers can succeed in the music industry.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mega-hitmaking Music Producer Christopher " Drumma Boy " Gholson's debut book " Behind The Hits " ( Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing ) is now available online and at book retailers worldwide. Widely credited as a Trap Music pioneer, Drumma Boy's signature sound echoes behind the voices and vocals of many legendary Hip-Hop and R&B artists such as Jeezy, Usher, T.I., Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Migos and more. In addition to being a memoir, the book is a blueprint for greatness where the Memphis, Tennessee native encourages future hitmakers to be equally talented and business-savvy entrepreneurs."Get a ridiculously ambitious vision for your life and only speak and write words that reflect the success you want," writes Drumma Boy. "You've got to trust yourself on the darkest of nights and keep pushing through. When you act confidently, your thoughts go in the same direction. So, get ya mind right."A classically trained musician, Drumma Boy's self-described "gumbo" music production style, an eclectic mix of numerous music genres, is instrumental to the success of multiple club bangers such as Waka Flocka Flame's diamond-certified "No Hands" single, winner of the 2011 BET Hip Hop "Best Club Banger" Award, Jeezy's certified platinum hits "Lose My Mind" and "Put On" and Plies's platinum-selling single "Shawty." He also produced “Stranger,” a track for the R&B Singer and Songwriter Usher’s GrammyAward-winning album “Raymond v. Raymond.”For the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Drumma Boy is collaborating with Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing (WCP), a leading urban literature publishing company founded by four-time "New York Times" bestselling author Wahida Clark, also known as the "Queen of Street Lit." "Drumma Boy is an enormous talent that is constantly changing the dynamics of our culture through music," says Wahida. "Behind The Hits is another significant milestone in his extensive history of achievements that global audiences will thoroughly enjoy reading."For more information and to purchase a copy of "Behind The Hits," visit the WCP website at wclarkpublishing.com.About Christopher "Drumma Boy" GholsonSince the release of "Tennessee Titans," a collaboration with Rapper Tela, Drumma Boy has been a prominent music producer for global Hip-Hop and R&B music artists such as T.I, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Usher, Chris Brown, Migos, K Michelle, Busta Rhymes, Lloyd, Musiq Soulchild and more. Southern Entertainment Awards named him the "Best Indie Producer of the Year" for three consecutive years and he has received a "Producer of the Year" nomination from the BET Hip Hop Awards. Follow Drumma Boy @drummaboyfresh on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and @drumsquadtv on YouTube.About Wahida Clark's Innovative PublishingWahida Clark's Innovative Publishing is a renowned publishing company that delivers powerful and thought-provoking works across various genres. With a mission to amplify unique voices and bring impactful stories to readers worldwide, Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing continues to push boundaries and redefine the literary landscape. To learn more about WCP, visit their website at https://wclarkpublishing.com/ and follow them @WahidaClark on Instagram and Twitter and @TheRealWahidaClark on Facebook.

"Behind The Hits" by Christopher "Drumma Boy" Gholson