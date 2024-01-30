Asynchronous Course: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique

In February, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team celebrates the love of the question by hosting a course called Question, Reflect, Repeat: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique. In collaboration with the Right Question Institute, the Maine DOE is hosting a three-week asynchronous course on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT). The QFT is a questioning strategy that:

Facilitates student curiosity and engagement

Helps students build confidence to ask questions and become empowered to seek answers

Improves student questions that support deeper learning

Improves the skills and strategies students need beyond the classroom

Some of the Learning Goals for this course are:

Understand the what, how, and why behind the QFT

Identify best practices for effective ways to design, facilitate, and adapt the QFT for specific purposes, including interdisciplinary and conceptual learning

Create, revise, and implement a plan for using the QFT in your own setting

On February 29th, the asynchronous portion of the course begins as we leap into the love of questions. On March 5th, there is a Zoom kick-off webinar from 3:30-4:30pm. The live webinar is an active, collaborative, experiential learning experience that lays important groundwork for the rest of the course. If possible, please arrange to attend live. If this is not feasible, the webinar will be recorded and available 24 hours after.

Intended Audience : PK-12 Teachers & Administrators

: PK-12 Teachers & Administrators When: February 29-March 28; March 5th – a live webinar from 3:30-4:30

February 29-March 28; March 5th – a live webinar from 3:30-4:30 Where : Maine DOE EnGiNE Platform; one Zoom webinar

: Maine DOE EnGiNE Platform; one Zoom webinar Contact Hours: 12 contact hours available upon completion

12 contact hours available upon completion How: Click here to register.

For more information on this course, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at jaime.beal@maine.gov

This opportunity is a collaboration between the Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) project and the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team. The MOOSE project is funded entirely (100%) through Federal money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) totaling $4,598,000 for the current 2023-2024 funding cycle.