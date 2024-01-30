Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
     – Room 322

9:30 AM
Full Committee Hearing
     Education Briefing

1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR
Full Committee Hearing
     Senate NM GRO Adoption

(394) State Treasurer

SB 153     EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 9     CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
CS/SB 70     SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES     (CERVANTES)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177, Zoom Call: 1-669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 160     RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION     (MAESTAS)
SB 59     GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 185     WATER PROJECT FUND     (GONZALES)
SB 197     TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS     (GONZALES/ORTEZ)
SB 200     TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS      (GRIGGS/VINCENT)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 159     HIGHER EDUCATION TRUST FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 209     LAS CRUCES SCHOOL SERVICES     (SOULES)
SB 211     SCIENCE EDUCATION PROMOTION FUND     (PADILLA)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
 – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 303

SB 106     DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY     (SHARER)
SB 131     NEW MEXICO BOWL ADVERTISING     (MOORES/MAESTAS)
SB 170     RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 189     CONNIE MACK WORLD SERIES ADVERTISING     (SHARER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/i/83279870726
Webinar ID: 832 7987 0726, Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 40     GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMP TAX     (SOULES)
SB 58     GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 118     DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT     (BACA/SANCHEZ)
SB 68     AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT     (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)
SB 171     TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT     (BRANDT)
SB 88     ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS     (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)
SB 201     TRANSPORTATION REGULATION     (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 99     REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX     (DUHIGG)
SB 117     SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT     (GALLEGOS)
SB 125     ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET     (BURT)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

