Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322



9:30 AM

Full Committee Hearing

Education Briefing

1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR

Full Committee Hearing

Senate NM GRO Adoption

(394) State Treasurer

SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)

SB 9 CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

CS/SB 70 SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES (CERVANTES)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177, Zoom Call: 1-669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)

SB 59 GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

SB 197 TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS (GONZALES/ORTEZ)

SB 200 TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS (GRIGGS/VINCENT)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 159 HIGHER EDUCATION TRUST FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 209 LAS CRUCES SCHOOL SERVICES (SOULES)

SB 211 SCIENCE EDUCATION PROMOTION FUND (PADILLA)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 303



SB 106 DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY (SHARER)

SB 131 NEW MEXICO BOWL ADVERTISING (MOORES/MAESTAS)

SB 170 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 189 CONNIE MACK WORLD SERIES ADVERTISING (SHARER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/i/83279870726

Webinar ID: 832 7987 0726, Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 40 GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMP TAX (SOULES)

SB 58 GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 118 DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT (BACA/SANCHEZ)

SB 68 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)

SB 171 TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT (BRANDT)

SB 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)

SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

SB 99 REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX (DUHIGG)

SB 117 SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)

SB 125 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET (BURT)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294

Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128