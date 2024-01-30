Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:30 AM OR AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
– Room 322
9:30 AM
Full Committee Hearing
Education Briefing
1:30 PM OR AT CALL OF THE CHAIR
Full Committee Hearing
Senate NM GRO Adoption
(394) State Treasurer
SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)
SB 9 CONSERVATION LEGACY FUND (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
CS/SB 70 SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARIES (CERVANTES)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177, Zoom Call: 1-669 444 9171
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)
SB 59 GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT
(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)
SB 197 TAOS COUNTY WATER PROJECTS (GONZALES/ORTEZ)
SB 200 TIMBERON WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS (GRIGGS/VINCENT)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
SB 159 HIGHER EDUCATION TRUST FUND (CAMPOS)
SB 209 LAS CRUCES SCHOOL SERVICES (SOULES)
SB 211 SCIENCE EDUCATION PROMOTION FUND (PADILLA)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128
INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
– Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 303
SB 106 DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY (SHARER)
SB 131 NEW MEXICO BOWL ADVERTISING (MOORES/MAESTAS)
SB 170 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 189 CONNIE MACK WORLD SERIES ADVERTISING (SHARER)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/i/83279870726
Webinar ID: 832 7987 0726, Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321
SB 40 GEOTHERMAL HEAT PUMP TAX (SOULES)
SB 58 GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY TAX CREDIT
(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 118 DYED AGRICULTURAL DIESEL FUEL TAX CREDIT (BACA/SANCHEZ)
SB 68 AGE APPROPRIATE DESIGN CODE ACT (MUÑOZ/HERNDON)
SB 171 TEACHER-PURCHASED SUPPLIES TAX CREDIT (BRANDT)
SB 88 ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (GONZALES/GARCIA H.)
SB 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)
SB 99 REMOVE INCREMENTAL CANNABIS TAX (DUHIGG)
SB 117 SPECIAL NEEDS ADOPTED CHILD TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)
SB 125 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX SUNSET (BURT)
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294, Zoom Call: 1-669 900 9128