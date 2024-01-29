Alexei Overchuk’s comment on the results of the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

RUSSIA, January 29 - The meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State took place in St Petersburg today. It was co-chaired by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Alexei Overchuk: The Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus held a meeting today. To begin with, the governments of the two countries reported on implementing 28 union programmes that embrace literally all areas of life in our states.

Important practical issues concerning access to state contracts were addressed under state programmes. In the near future, we expect the signing of agreements on mutual recognition of digital e-signatures for economic operators of Russia and Belarus. These signatures will grant them full access to the markets and all digital services.

Issues related to granting bank guarantees and uniform agricultural policy have been resolved. Five information systems have been launched under these programmes. They provide for the exchange of information on such important issues as food safety or between bodies of veterinary and phytosanitary control.

A system to monitor the payment of value added tax has been developed in the tax system. A special supranational tax committee has been established as well as a joint group on customs issues. The group evaluates customs risks for the Union State and has the right to make relevant decisions.

Of course, now we will focus on implementing the agreements on the new main areas, which were just signed by our leaders. The Executive Order of the Union State on the Guidelines for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2024–2026 has been signed. In this context, we will be working on 11 big assignments to build on the results achieved under 28 union programmes. We will also focus on the humanitarian area, in part on education and social and pension support. We will work harder on tourism.

The state is a living organism and naturally requires permanent close interaction.

A decision has been made to create a media holding of the Union State. Our leaders signed an executive order that will recognise the country of origin of goods (On individual issues related to implementing a uniform industrial policy and the rules for confirming the manufacture of industrial products on the territory of the Union State). This will open markets to Belarusian goods in Russia and to Russian products in Belarus.

To sum up, the participants in the meeting reviewed many important issues aimed at bringing closer our economic systems and creating a common economic space, as is envisaged by the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.