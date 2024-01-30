The importance of vocational education and women’s empowerment 

Social responsibility is an important direction for Smart Capital Group. The investment group has been actively implementing social projects for the welfare of society for years including the support of projects targeting gender equality and women’s empowerment. In terms of gender equality, the initiatives of Giorgi Mtatsmindeli University of Chant and “Georgian Chanting” Foundation can be distinguished, which is headed by Ms. Nana Gotua – head of CSR direction of Smart Capital Group.

Inclusivity of the right to professional education is a particularly topical and important issue today. The existence of professions that are gender- stereotyped, still remains a challenge.

Mrs. Nana Gotua has been actively working on the inclusiveness of professional education and the most important reforms of Smart Capital Group’s CSR direction as well as the administration of University of Chant for 10 years.

According to Ms. Nana, education is a necessary condition for ensuring all types of civil, political, religious, economic and social rights. As a woman, she attaches special importance to women empowerment, promotion of their professional education. That is why one of her most important goals is the protection of women’s rights, use of their resources and encouragement for professional education.

As she shared with us, there was a period when women at University of Chant could not master the profession of choirmaster. This field was mostly dominated by men. Since 2014, the school has changed its statutes, changed the administrative staff and partly the academic personnel, documentation proceedings have been re-organized, leading to many beneficial changes for the new academic year. In particular, the most important reform was carried out, according to which women began to be admitted at the university to such professions as choirmaster and Regent.

As a result of the reform, the process of gradual weakening gender stereotypes started and women took the rightful place in the so-called masculine profession. In addition to the mentioned, in the direction of inclusiveness, the university attaches huge importance to the fact that students are not limited by age, ethnic, religion and other characteristics. That is why it is planned to introduce even more democratic and humane approaches, based on the sustainable development of human resources.

Besides receiving the education, University of Chant is actively involved in the employment of young generation. Graduates often return to the regions where they used to live and continue their activities in the local school choirs and churches. There are often cases when a strong asset continues to work at the university.

Herewith, in the nearest future, together with the Ministry of Education, a pilot program will be launched in fourteen selected schools, where graduates will teach school children folk songs – the most important step for the promotion of the field, professional orientation and employment of our staff.

I think, the fact that excellent students who graduated from Giorgi Mtatsmindeli University of Chant are the leaders of famous women’s choirs is a special example of women’s empowerment. Herewith, it should be noted that the legendary children’s ensemble “Martve” added a girls’ choir last year, led by a graduate of Chant University.

In addition to University of Chant, Mrs. Nana is also the founder of the Georgian Chanting Foundation. During its 11-year history, “Georgian Chant” is the only private foundation in Georgia, and permanent supporter of the field of Georgian traditional music.

The priority of the foundation is to attract young people in both performing and scientific field of Georgian traditional music and supports their initiatives. It is especially gratifying to see an increase in youth resources in a field that is traditional but very necessary for our contemporary culture. In addition, the foundation “Georgian Chant” is a great supporter of the work of legendary female musicians and performers.

With the support of the foundation, the audio album of the legendary Georgian singer of the 20th century, the first female choirmaster, Maro Tarkhnishvili was published, portraying her story and her meritorious life.

This year, acapella versions of the songs of the immortal author-performer – Inola Gurgulia, interpreted by the sextet “The Georgian Six”, are being prepared for publication. In 2023, an annual women’s traditional music festival was founded as well, among the supporters of which is the “Georgian Chant” foundation that will continue publication of Women’s Series and supporting women’s empowerment projects in the future.

It is worth mentioning the contribution of Smart Capital Group in the direction of CSR. This year, even more attention was focused on the social responsibility platform in the company, a CSR strategy was created and priority directions based on the company’s activities were defined, around which an action plan was elaborated. This year, for the first time, we issued a CSR report, which summarizes various projects and activities carried out throughout the year. The upcoming years will be even more fruitful and useful both for the investment group and for society as a whole.