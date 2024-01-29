State Route 202 Homicide Investigation

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, at around 1:36 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper observed what they believed to be a disabled vehicle stopped on the left shoulder of eastbound State Route 202 near Alma School Road (milepost 12), in Mesa. When the trooper stopped to check the vehicle, they observed a single male occupant unresponsive in the driver’s seat. The trooper made entry into the vehicle to conduct a welfare check on the driver. At that time, the trooper discovered the driver had suffered a gunshot wound. Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the driver deceased.

The victim has been identified as Keith Henion, 50, of Mesa, Arizona.

The AZDPS Major Crimes Unit is investigating this as a homicide. If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212 or online at azdps.gov/tips, reference incident #I24005725.