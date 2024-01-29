Inspiration Arrives in a Jar

It turned out to be a recipe for success. With food donations from grocery stores and food banks, Gladiolus Food Pantry provides the community with the dignity of choice. The necessity of the pantry is evident through the queues of hundreds of people waiting for the doors to open. It only took a couple of months after Gladiolus opened for Miriam to realize there was a need throughout Lee County, not just in her Harlem Heights neighborhood.

Miriam explained, “It’s not just the local area. I don’t want my volunteers to say no to people when they come for food. You know, we open at 11. If you come here waiting at six in the morning, that means you need food.”

“And another thing, we don’t judge anyone. If you come and take something a little extra, I tell staff not to make any issue. I always say that’s not who we are. We’re not here to judge. We are here to help them supplement their budget.”

Miriam’s compassionate approach, allowing individuals to take what they need without judgment, has created a welcoming space for those seeking assistance.