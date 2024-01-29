Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,255 in the last 365 days.

Bill Would Make California Courts Screen for Deepfakes

Senate Bill 970 by Sen, Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, would direct the Judicial Council to determine a method for identifying synthetic media, which the bill defines as AI-generated audio, video and images commonly referred to as deepfakes. The judicial branch’s administrative arm would also be tasked with producing educational materials to help judges, attorneys and law enforcement officers spot AI-generated evidence.

You just read:

Bill Would Make California Courts Screen for Deepfakes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more