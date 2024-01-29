New California ruling targets pension ‘spiking’ as retirees appeal for relief

New California ruling targets pension ‘spiking’ as retirees appeal for reliefMartin.Novitski Fri, 01/26/2024 - 14:34 NewsLink Some of those affected retirees are urging the pension board to instead apply the new rules only to people who left civil service after 2020 — when the state Supreme Court upheld Brown’s law — rather than when the law itself took effect a decade ago. That’s in keeping with policies several other retirement boards have adopted.