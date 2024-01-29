The [U.S.] Supreme Court’s Mixed Record on Adhering to Precedent

The [U.S.] Supreme Court’s Mixed Record on Adhering to PrecedentMartin.Novitski
Mon, 01/29/2024 - 09:26
NewsLink
In just the past two terms it has done away with the constitutional right to abortion and race-conscious admissions in higher education. Judging by oral arguments this month, a foundational precedent on the power of executive agencies, Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council, is unlikely to survive its encounter with the justices unscathed.
