Shasta judge rules Fountain Wind lawsuit will stay in Shasta County

The state had submitted a motion to move the case outside of Shasta County, citing an alleged prejudice county residents would have against the project. In a hearing Monday morning Shasta County judge Stephen Baker determined that the case would stay in in Shasta County, but it would be presided over by a judge from outside the area.

