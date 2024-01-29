Gov. Cox, President Adams, Speaker Schultz issue statement on NHL

NEWS RELEASE

Jan. 29, 2024

Utah leaders meet with National Hockey League Commissioner

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 29, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox, President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz issued the following joint statement:

“Today, Gov. Spencer Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz met with National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman. Utah has the foundation of being the next major sports and entertainment destination in the United States. With the fastest growing economy, youngest population in the country and a long history as a premier winter sports destination, Utah is excited about the prospect of being the new home to an NHL franchise.”

