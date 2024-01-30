2024 Georgia Titan 100 Billboard Titan Shield Titan 100

The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Georgia business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” — Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in Georgia. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively, the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 9th, 2024, and will have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Georgia business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 9th, 2024 will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community. Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)

Carnellia Ajasin

Futuryst, Inc

Kate Badey

Safety Consultants USA

Courtney Byrd

Ascend Source, LLC

Michael Caldwell *

Black Airplane | City of Woodstock

Stacey Chapman

CROFT & Associates

Luke Christian

Surcheros

Amy Clark, JD, SPHR

W&A Engineering

Carol Collard

CaringWorks, Inc.

Caryn Cook *

Genesys Health

Charlie Crawford *

Hyperion Bank

Demond Crump

Jewel Sanitary Napkins LLC

Joseph English

Taylor English Duma LLP

Jimiyu Evans

Project Community Connections, Inc

Terrence Evans

TJFACT, LLC

Steven Ferguson

Technical College System of Georgia

Jim Forbes

Vizzia Technologies

Charles Freund

Fullsteam

Matt Frey

Skanska USA Building

Elizabeth Garvish

Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC

Ruben Giraldo

Anatek Inc.

DeAnn Golden

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Shelton Goode

Icarus Consulting

Jennifer Guynn

Pebble Tossers, Inc.

Kirk Halpern

Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

Eric Hansotia

AGCO Corporation

Hollis Hart

STEGO, Inc.

Raphael Holloway

The Gateway Center

Alicia Hughes

W.S. Nielsen Co. Inc.

Christian Hyatt

risk3sixty

JP James

Hive Financial Assets

Kevin James

Morris Brown College

Kwame Johnson

Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta

Terri Jondahl

CAB Worldwide LLC

Adwait Joshi

DataSeers

Nancy Juneau

Juneau Construction Company

Omprakash Karamchandani

MetroMax Group Inc

Dr. Eloisa Klementich

Invest Atlanta

Jamie Lackey

Helping Mamas, Inc.

Mike Lamb

Clearwave Corporation

Ceata E. Lash

PuffCuff LLC

Tyese Lawyer

Our House, Inc

David Leggett

Black Airplane

Maryum Lewis *

Status: Home

Amanda Lucey

The Partnership

Santiago Marquez

Latin American Association

Hugh Massie

DNA Behavior

Anju Mathew

OncoLens

Jay Matthews

Prosponsive Logistics

Ramesh Maturu

Pyramid Consulting, Inc

Gerald McDowell

ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts

Michael McQuary

JTEC Energy, Inc.

Virginia Means

United Distributors

Sal Melilli

HOA Brands

Dawn Morton-Rias

National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA)

Amelia Nickerson

First Step Staffing, Inc.

Guiomar Obregon

Precision 2000

Gracie Ortiz *

DataSeers

Court Parker

Bug Busters, Inc.

Keith Parker *

Goodwill of North Georgia

Eddy Perez Jr.

EPM

Brandon Powell

HatchWorks

Richard Powers

Strados Labs, Inc.

Sara Ray

Douglas County Chamber

DeRetta Rhodes, PhD

Atlanta Braves

Lucas Rice

Mitsch Design

Jeff Richards

SnapCare

Heather Robertson Fortner

SignatureFD

Mike Rolla

AliveCor

Mike Rotondo *

Altitude Trampoline Park

Pramod Sajja

Paramount Software Solutions

Julita Sanders

Juvenile Offender Advocate INC

Paul Sansone

TechCXO

Tonia Scofield

Genesys Health

Leigh Segall

Smart Communications

Mini'imah Shaheed

KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools

Debra Shoaf

Feed the Children

Somia Farid Silber

Edible Brands

Chris Sizemore *

INCISIVE

Robbie Smith

Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Sweta Sneha

Kennesaw State University

Kristin Stafford

Vital4

Renee Stevens

Honey Baked Ham Co.

Gautam Thakkar

Unifi Aviation

Karen Viera *

Church's Texas Chicken

Bill Villari

P1 Finance

Kyle Waide

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Dede Wakefield

Alogent

Dave Walens

Exploring Inc

Adam C. Walker

Summit Packaging Solutions

Scott Walker

3Keys, Inc.

Ty van der Wees

Ingenico

Jermaine Whirl

Augusta Technical College

Lisa White

White Howard Brands

Cheryl Whiting-Kish

HOA Brands

Tirrell D. Whittley

LIQUID SOUL

Lisa Winton *

Winton Machine Company

Darin Workman

The Helpful Hardware Company, LLC

Taos Wynn

Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Reid Zeising

Gain

Michael Zeto

Boingo Wireless

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. For more information visit www.titan100.biz