The 2024 Georgia Titan 100
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in Georgia. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.
Collectively, the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 9th, 2024, and will have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Georgia business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 9th, 2024 will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community. Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)
Carnellia Ajasin
Futuryst, Inc
Kate Badey
Safety Consultants USA
Courtney Byrd
Ascend Source, LLC
Michael Caldwell *
Black Airplane | City of Woodstock
Stacey Chapman
CROFT & Associates
Luke Christian
Surcheros
Amy Clark, JD, SPHR
W&A Engineering
Carol Collard
CaringWorks, Inc.
Caryn Cook *
Genesys Health
Charlie Crawford *
Hyperion Bank
Demond Crump
Jewel Sanitary Napkins LLC
Joseph English
Taylor English Duma LLP
Jimiyu Evans
Project Community Connections, Inc
Terrence Evans
TJFACT, LLC
Steven Ferguson
Technical College System of Georgia
Jim Forbes
Vizzia Technologies
Charles Freund
Fullsteam
Matt Frey
Skanska USA Building
Elizabeth Garvish
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC
Ruben Giraldo
Anatek Inc.
DeAnn Golden
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Shelton Goode
Icarus Consulting
Jennifer Guynn
Pebble Tossers, Inc.
Kirk Halpern
Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors
Eric Hansotia
AGCO Corporation
Hollis Hart
STEGO, Inc.
Raphael Holloway
The Gateway Center
Alicia Hughes
W.S. Nielsen Co. Inc.
Christian Hyatt
risk3sixty
JP James
Hive Financial Assets
Kevin James
Morris Brown College
Kwame Johnson
Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta
Terri Jondahl
CAB Worldwide LLC
Adwait Joshi
DataSeers
Nancy Juneau
Juneau Construction Company
Omprakash Karamchandani
MetroMax Group Inc
Dr. Eloisa Klementich
Invest Atlanta
Jamie Lackey
Helping Mamas, Inc.
Mike Lamb
Clearwave Corporation
Ceata E. Lash
PuffCuff LLC
Tyese Lawyer
Our House, Inc
David Leggett
Black Airplane
Maryum Lewis *
Status: Home
Amanda Lucey
The Partnership
Santiago Marquez
Latin American Association
Hugh Massie
DNA Behavior
Anju Mathew
OncoLens
Jay Matthews
Prosponsive Logistics
Ramesh Maturu
Pyramid Consulting, Inc
Gerald McDowell
ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts
Michael McQuary
JTEC Energy, Inc.
Virginia Means
United Distributors
Sal Melilli
HOA Brands
Dawn Morton-Rias
National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA)
Amelia Nickerson
First Step Staffing, Inc.
Guiomar Obregon
Precision 2000
Gracie Ortiz *
DataSeers
Court Parker
Bug Busters, Inc.
Keith Parker *
Goodwill of North Georgia
Eddy Perez Jr.
EPM
Brandon Powell
HatchWorks
Richard Powers
Strados Labs, Inc.
Sara Ray
Douglas County Chamber
DeRetta Rhodes, PhD
Atlanta Braves
Lucas Rice
Mitsch Design
Jeff Richards
SnapCare
Heather Robertson Fortner
SignatureFD
Mike Rolla
AliveCor
Mike Rotondo *
Altitude Trampoline Park
Pramod Sajja
Paramount Software Solutions
Julita Sanders
Juvenile Offender Advocate INC
Paul Sansone
TechCXO
Tonia Scofield
Genesys Health
Leigh Segall
Smart Communications
Mini'imah Shaheed
KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools
Debra Shoaf
Feed the Children
Somia Farid Silber
Edible Brands
Chris Sizemore *
INCISIVE
Robbie Smith
Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Sweta Sneha
Kennesaw State University
Kristin Stafford
Vital4
Renee Stevens
Honey Baked Ham Co.
Gautam Thakkar
Unifi Aviation
Karen Viera *
Church's Texas Chicken
Bill Villari
P1 Finance
Kyle Waide
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Dede Wakefield
Alogent
Dave Walens
Exploring Inc
Adam C. Walker
Summit Packaging Solutions
Scott Walker
3Keys, Inc.
Ty van der Wees
Ingenico
Jermaine Whirl
Augusta Technical College
Lisa White
White Howard Brands
Cheryl Whiting-Kish
HOA Brands
Tirrell D. Whittley
LIQUID SOUL
Lisa Winton *
Winton Machine Company
Darin Workman
The Helpful Hardware Company, LLC
Taos Wynn
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation
Reid Zeising
Gain
Michael Zeto
Boingo Wireless
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. For more information visit www.titan100.biz
