Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Senate Democratic Leader Epstein, House Democratic Leader Contreras in Introducing ESA Accountability Legislation
“Arizonans deserve to know their taxpayer dollars are being spent giving Arizona children the education they deserve, not on luxury car driving lessons, ski trips, and water park passes,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We must bring accountability and transparency to the ESA program. With this plan, we can keep students safe, give parents and students the information they deserve to make informed educational choices, and protect taxpayer dollars. It’s simple: we need accountability for government spending, and every school receiving taxpayer money should follow basic educational and student safety standards.”
“The unaccountable government expansion of ESA vouchers has put our state’s financial security, and our students, at risk,” said Senate Democratic Leader Mitzi Epstein. “These commonsense safeguards will be vitally important for giving Arizona children a safe and quality education, and bring the same accountability and oversight to ESAs that we expect for any taxpayer spending.”
“All Arizonans, no matter their party, want to see taxpayer dollars spent wisely,” said House Democratic Leader Lupe Contreras. “We’re presenting basic standards that will establish transparency and accountability to avoid excess spending on luxury goods, ensure student safety and provide transparency over the ESA program. Let’s pass these commonsense bills and deliver much-needed oversight for Arizona families.”
The introduced bill is:
Additionally, Leader Contreras will introduce mirror legislation in the Arizona House. The legislation is based on the ESA accountability and transparency plan released earlier this month. Read more about the plan HERE.