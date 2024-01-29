Governor Katie Hobbs Joins Senate Democratic Leader Epstein, House Democratic Leader Contreras in Introducing ESA Accountability Legislation

Phoenix, AZ –

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined Senate Democratic Leader Mitzi Epstein and House Democratic Leader Lupe Contreras in introducing a package of bills that will increase accountability and transparency in the ESA voucher program. The plan will implement fingerprinting and background checks to ensure students have safer learning environments, increase transparency for parents to know if the school will meet their student’s needs, and increase financial accountability. stop taxpayer dollars from being spent on luxury car driving lessons and ski passes, and increase transparency for parents and students making educational choices.

“Arizonans deserve to know their taxpayer dollars are being spent giving Arizona children the education they deserve, not on luxury car driving lessons, ski trips, and water park passes,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We must bring accountability and transparency to the ESA program. With this plan, we can keep students safe, give parents and students the information they deserve to make informed educational choices, and protect taxpayer dollars. It’s simple: we need accountability for government spending, and every school receiving taxpayer money should follow basic educational and student safety standards.”

“The unaccountable government expansion of ESA vouchers has put our state’s financial security, and our students, at risk,” said Senate Democratic Leader Mitzi Epstein. “These commonsense safeguards will be vitally important for giving Arizona children a safe and quality education, and bring the same accountability and oversight to ESAs that we expect for any taxpayer spending.”

“All Arizonans, no matter their party, want to see taxpayer dollars spent wisely,” said House Democratic Leader Lupe Contreras. “We’re presenting basic standards that will establish transparency and accountability to avoid excess spending on luxury goods, ensure student safety and provide transparency over the ESA program. Let’s pass these commonsense bills and deliver much-needed oversight for Arizona families.”