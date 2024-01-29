Investors Take Note as Corbus Pharma Releases Data for ADC Tumor Candidate

Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from a small group of cancer patients who received its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) CRB-701 in a Phase 1 trial.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) jumped on Friday after announcing positive data from a small group of cancer patients who received its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) CRB-701 in a Phase 1 trial. Citing a December data cut in patients with cancers expressing a tumor-associated antigen called nectin-4, Corbus (CRBP) said that CRB-701 led to an objective response rate (ORR) of 43%, including three partial responses.

The data from the first eighteen participants who received the first six dose levels represented the readout, which was part of its Phase 1 dose escalation study for CRB-701 conducted by Corbus’ (CRBP) partner CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK:CSPCY) in China.

With dosing up to 3.6 mg/kg completed, there were no dose discontinuations or reductions, and most adverse events were grade one or two and reversible, the company said. Dosing is currently underway for the 4.5 mg/kg group, and the company intends to start a U.S. clinical trial for CRB-701 (SYS6002) in Q1 2024.

The pharmaceutical landscape has seen a growing interest in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), exemplified by recent acquisitions in the industry. Bristol Myers Squibb (Nasdaq: BMY) acquired another ADC, and AbbVie’s (Nasdaq: ABBV) proposed $10 billion deal for ImmunoGen’s (Nasdaq: IMGN) oncology pipeline reflects this trend. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s announcement of a $2 billion plan to acquire Ambrx Biopharma (Nasdaq: AMAM)indicates a broader shift towards these drugs as potential advancements in cancer treatment.

ADCs, characterized by the linkage of a monoclonal antibody to a small molecule drug with a stable linker, represent a notable advancement in biopharmaceuticals. While primarily developed for cancer treatment, the potential for broader applications in treating other diseases is being explored. Currently, ten ADCs have received FDA approval, with over 90 undergoing clinical development worldwide. The industry’s keen interest in these developments underscores the ongoing evolution in therapeutic solutions.

Bryan Feinberg
Amplifi / Plato
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Investors Take Note as Corbus Pharma Releases Data for ADC Tumor Candidate

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bryan Feinberg
Amplifi / Plato
Company/Organization
Amplifi / Plato
144 E44th st
New York, New York, 10017
United States
+1 551-574-2169
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Investors Take Note as Corbus Pharma Releases Data for ADC Tumor Candidate
PPS From Durham Unveils Highly Anticipated Album "Eriaz~" and Set to Perform Live at Coast2Coast in Atlanta
eFrancisco and HDEX Sustainable Transit Initiative Accelerates Hydrogen Adoption across the Transportation Sector
View All Stories From This Author