CareTrack Announces Derek Skinner as Interim CEO
Co-founder selected to lead remote healthcare solution company
I’ve helped build CareTrack from the ground up and am honored to lead the team as we continue to innovate and expand.”CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a remote out-of-office healthcare solution provider, today announced that Derek Skinner has been named as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Since establishing CareTrack in 2015, Skinner has served as the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of the Board.
“I’ve helped build CareTrack from the ground up and am honored to lead the team as we continue to innovate and expand,” Skinner said. “I look forward to enhancing the impact our solution makes to improve Medicare patients' care while simultaneously enabling and relieving current and future healthcare partners and customers.”
As Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Skinner is responsible for the research, development, and quality assurance of all products and services along with providing guidance and direction for CareTrack to succeed and grow. Skinner has more than 25 years of experience in design, architecture, implementation and support systems. Prior to founding CareTrack, he worked as a Development Director and Architect for Greenway Health where he grew several software products from vision to execution, including Electronic Health Records, Medical Accounts Receivables and related interfacing systems.
“Derek Skinner has done an amazing job leading CareTrack throughout the years, and we’re excited to expand his role beyond technology,” CareTrack Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Susan Tice said. “Derek’s extensive healthcare technology background and business strategy and business development skills should help CareTrack strengthen our customer relationships, improve our technologies and operations and expand our reach nationwide. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus CareTrack in 2024 and beyond.”
CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.
