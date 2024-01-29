Newest Nick Reagan Thriller Tackles Evil and Corruption Within US Borders

Bestselling author Jeffrey Stephens doesn’t pull any punches in Enemies Among Us, his sequel to The Handler. Jeffrey Stephens is a prolific author and successful attorney in private practice.

Bestselling author Jeffrey Stephens explores modern-day issues in a way that is both entertaining and suspenseful in his latest spy thriller, Enemies Among Us.

This is not some kind of deep psychological treatise; this is a thriller, and if people aren’t turning the pages, then I’m not doing my job.” — Jeffrey Stephens

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Jeffrey Stephens delivers a nail-biting escape from reality — while exploring contemporary real-world problems — in his latest spy thriller, Enemies Among Us.

“You’ve got to keep the action going,” Stephens said during an interview. “This is not some kind of deep psychological treatise; this is a thriller, and if people aren’t turning the pages, then I’m not doing my job.”

Enemies Among Us is a sequel to Stephens’ first book in the series, The Handler, which an Authors.com reviewer called “a heart-pounding ride with great narratives … It’s got it all — spies, assassins, guns and terrorist cells … If you liked Vince Flynn novels, you would love Stephens’ super-cool CIA operative Nick Reagan.”

Enemies Among Us takes all that to another level, as Reagan and his partner, Carol Gellos, attempt to track down the terrorist responsible for the planned attacks in The Handler. While the good guys are easily identified in that story, it is a bit more difficult to tell the heroes from the villains in Enemies Among Us.

As Reagan assembles clues to the whereabouts of his prey, his superiors in the CIA inexplicably order him to stand down, and it becomes increasingly evident that the evil he faces could be corruption from within.

Charting an unfamiliar course amidst the pervasive treachery and deadly secrets inside the nation’s capital, Reagan is not sure who he can trust as he works to expose the worst of America’s elite — those who believe in a New World Order.

Violent confrontations intensify with each new act of treason he unearths, leaving Reagan to rely on his patriotic instincts as he and his team risk their lives to bring down these traitors and restore safety and freedom.

“Many may have thought the continuing threat from terrorists was over,” Stephens said, “but as we have recently seen, it remains incredibly current and violent … while few would believe that corruption within our own intelligence services and the highest levels of corporate power are something we are dealing with in real time.”

Jeffrey S. Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, residing in Greenwich, CT. In additional to The Handler and Enemies Among Us, he is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission, as well as the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion and the Pencraft first-place award-winning novel, Fool’s Errand.

For more information about the author, visit https://jeffreystephens.com/.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Enemies-Among-Us-Reagan-Thriller/dp/B0CD5YN968

Enemies Among Us

Publisher: Post Hill Press

Release Date: November 21, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8888452998‎

Available from Amazon.com and anywhere books are sold.