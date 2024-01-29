Montgomery County Council Meets on Jan. 30 to Conduct Interviews for the Advisory Commission on Policing and Public Hearings

MARYLAND, January 29 - Also on Jan. 30: Proclamations recognizing Delta Sigma Theta Day and Korean American Day

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamations. The first, led by Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles and Gabe Albornoz, will recognize Delta Sigma Theta Day. The second, led by Council President Andrew Friedson with County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Korean American Day.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Advisory Commission on Policing Interviews

Interviews: The Council will conduct interviews with three panels of applicants to fill 11 public member vacancies on the Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP). The first two panel i... more