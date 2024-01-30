Bob Stojanovic, Former Head of E-Mobility at ABB, Appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of DG Matrix
Former ABB executive leading US$150M in annual EV Charger sales joins DG Matrix as Chief Commercial Officer, emphasizes game-changing technology and agility.
I am excited to join DG Matrix at such a pivotal moment in the EV charging industry....DG Matrix is exceptionally well-positioned to revolutionize this industry and beyond.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DG MATRIX, the leader in EV charging and microgrid solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Stojanovic as Chief Commercial Officer. Bob brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships in the EV charging industry from his former role as Head of E-Mobility at ABB, where he led commercial efforts generating more than US$150M in annual revenue.
— Bob Stojanovic
In his new role at DG Matrix, Bob will be responsible for expanding DG Matrix’s presence in the rapidly-growing EV charging market and for ensuring the commercial success of the company’s revolutionary products. Bob’s proven track record of leading commercial teams to launch new programs, to land multi-million-dollar contracts, and to develop lasting customer relationships will guide DG Matrix to deliver best-in-class solutions at scale.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to DG Matrix," said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. "Alongside his extensive connections in the industry and deep product knowledge, Bob shares our culture of friendliness, active listening, and teamwork. We look forward to his contributions in leading our commercial team to new heights.”
Bob emphasized his excitement to join DG Matrix and shared, "I am excited to join DG Matrix at such a pivotal moment in the EV charging industry. With game-changing technology and a commitment to innovation and sustainability, DG Matrix is exceptionally well-positioned to revolutionize this industry.”
Bob Stojanovic holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Western University and an MBA in Finance from Loyola Marymount University. He has more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry and has executive experience across E-Mobility, microgrids, and solar energy.
About DG Matrix:
DG Matrix is revolutionizing the power electronics industry with its ultra-compact, versatile, and highly-reliable solutions designed to enable electrification everywhere. Offering dynamic integration of any energy source (AC or DC), up to 10-X reduction in product footprint and volume, industry-leading efficiency, and a modular design for enhanced reliability, DG Matrix is redefining the global electrification market. The company’s transformational, patent-pending multi-port architecture enables universal applications, empowering users worldwide to power anything using any energy source. Backed by a team of experienced executives with deep industry expertise, DG Matrix is actively engaging with partners and customers who share their vision of a decarbonized world, deploying solutions for clean, secure, and reliable power globally. Learn more at www.dgmatrix.com.
