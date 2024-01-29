PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – January 29, 2024

Media Contact:

Alison Marchione, Lake Shoreland Coordinator

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6128, Alison.Marchione@Vermont.gov

Joe Tyson, Parks Regional Operations Manager

Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation

802-636-7473, Joe.Tyson@Vermont.gov

Two State Parks on Lake Champlain Recognized for Lake Wise Practices

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is pleased to announce that both Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester and Alburgh Dunes State Park in Alburgh achieved the Lake Wise Award in 2023.

These awards recognize the parks’ lake-friendly management strategies and their work to preserve the water quality of Lake Champlain. They join Lake Carmi State Park in Franklin, Ricker Pond State Park in Groton, and Brighton State Park in Island Pond in earning this award.

“The Shoreland Protection Act aims to improve lake health statewide by protecting aquatic habitat, water quality, and maintaining the natural stability of shorelines,” said ANR Secretary Julie Moore. “These standards also help mitigate the damage that floods and erosion cause to lands and property adjacent to lakes.”

The Lake Wise Program offers assistance to lakeshore owners dedicated to using shoreland best practices such as increasing vegetation and managing stormwater. Any lakeshore property can earn the award.

“The Lake Wise Award signals our ongoing commitment at Alburgh Dunes State Park to thoughtful lakeshore management,” said regional parks manager, Emily White. “It also helps ensure today’s visitors and future generations alike can enjoy this beautiful park.”

Alburgh Dunes is home to one of Vermont’s premier sand dune natural communities, as well as a sand beach for parkgoers to enjoy. Recent changes at the park champion both environmental stewardship and public access.

For example, native plantings at Alburgh Dunes absorb and filter stormwater and minimize the park’s impact on the lake. A new post-and-rail fence supports viewing of the dunes and protects sensitive natural areas. Other changes include interpretive signage, access upgrades, and a new natural-wood playground.

Niquette Bay State Park, which already had a mostly vegetated shoreline, began working with the Lake Wise Program in 2013. It now has a rain garden around the caretaker residence and a new set of access stairs to the “Calm Cove” area. The stairs not only reduce erosion, runoff, and pollution, but also provide a safer, more accessible way to the water. Niquette Bay also boasts interpretive signage and “no mow” strips around the parking area to filter stormwater runoff.

“Niquette Bay State Park and Alburgh Dunes State Park are a model for the public to learn more about and get involved in the Lake Wise Program,” said Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Danielle Fitzko.

Learn more about the Lake Wise Program. View the map to find other Lake Wise properties and lakes. If Alison Marchione is not available at 802-490-6128 or Alison.Marchione@Vermont.gov, contact Joe Tyson at 802-636-7473 or Joe.Tyson@Vermont.gov.

