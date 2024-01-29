Submit Release
Two Weeks Remain to Apply for FEMA Assistance

NASHVILLE – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after the December storms and tornadoes is Feb. 12, 2024.

Homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart and Sumner counties with uninsured losses from the storms may be eligible for financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. Call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

More than $3.2 million has been approved to date for more than 1,600 households.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA. 

