HIP Video Promo Presents: GaREE ALL premieres brand new music video "Old Hippies" on Vents Magazine

GaREE ALL captures a youthful energy in his brand new single "Old Hippies"

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GaREE ALL’s creative journey takes fans through his dynamic life marked by countless transitions, from teaching political science and computer information technology at the college level, managing faculty, becoming an early IT specialist to now solidifying himself as a one-of-a-kind musical creative. Captain Beefheart meets Ken Nordine or perhaps a Les Crane/King Missile collab might be the best way to describe GaREE’s keen, spoken word social commentary, but even that description merely scratches the surface. He’s the poet jokester everyone needs in their life and the shift from the St Louis area to New York City to South Florida (SoFlo) brings a completely new twist to his prescient observations.

He speaks the thoughts that many people have, but are too shy or reserved to share with the world. Giving “voice to the voiceless” has become GaREE’s new purpose in life. For GaREE, Graduate school marked a transformation, moving from a straight-laced undergrad to a more open-minded individual. The heavy influence of the late ’60s and ’70s, marked by war and change in the world, steered GaREE into his current creative thinking mindset. He uses mainly spoken word to make his points, but occasionally sings or raps, and a forthcoming Spring release will venture into the “Hick-Hop” genre.

The “Old Hippies” music video follows another unique perspective on remaining youthful as an older folk and resorting to seeking the pleasures of the world. An almost poetic form of lyrics alongside eye-capturing visuals, “Old Hippies” creates a portrait of his expressive ideas. Though never quite one himself, GaREE has long had a fascination with “Old Hippies” and the lifestyles they choose. Never before has there been such a spot-on encapsulation of how these lovable curmudgeons roll, and he sums up his ruminations by noting that “Old Hippies never die, they simply fade away.”

